Glitch in software hits registration of re-surveyed farm lands in AP

: Technical glitch in the software application affects registration of re-surveyed farm lands in sub-registrar offices, denting the revenue for state exchequer.The previous government had introduced a software programme called ‘Computer-Aided Administration of Registration Department-Property Rights Mutation Made Easy’ (CARD-PRIMME) in September 2023 to help people submit their application form online in the registration department website to avail services like registration of sale of properties, mortgages, gifts, release of rights, lease-out of properties of both agriculture and non-agriculture. People can also pay for the services through online mode.The authorities are updating the software application by addressing the issues whenever they cropped up for registration of properties and the authorities are using the updated version of the application.

However, when the people approached the sub-registrar offices for registration of the re-surveyed farm lands which are given Land Parcel Map, in parts, the software application was found not updating the details and affected the registration process.Sources related to land registration say that when the resurveyed farm land was divided and tried to get them registered in parts, the software application failed to function.Sources said the software functioned well when the re-surveyed farm land was tried to get registered. There is no issue with registration of other lands, properties and documents.A senior official from the registration department said, “Our department senior officials have taken up the issue to the notice of the chief commissioner of land administration as the issue has to be resolved at their end.”Moreover, the AP sub-registrar’s Association met the commissioner of registration and stamps and submitted a representation for resolving some technical issues with some are minor in nature to resolve them and also to take up necessary updation of the software application to continue with the registration of properties and documents hassle free.