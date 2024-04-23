Girders of under-construction bridge on River Maneru collapse

ADILABAD: A few girders in a portion of an under-construction bridge on River Maneru collapsed near Odedu in Mutharam mandal in Peddapalli district on Monday night. There are no reports of any injuries.





People in the area have been using a temporary road for the last few months. It is said that the girders might have fallen due to heavy winds. The villagers who noticed the incident in the morning informed the local police.



Construction of a bridge on Maneru was taken up to reduce the distance between Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts.

Actually, the bridge has been under construction since 2016 and work is going on at a snail’s pace due to paucity of funds and change in the contractors. The villages of the area have been demanding the completion of the construction of the bridge but there has been no improvement in the works. The local people raised doubts about the quality of the work.

The bridge is being constructed connecting Odedu of Mutharam mandal and Garmillapalli of Tekumatla madal of Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

Satyanarayana of Manthani said the girders of the under-constriction bridge on River Maneru fell down due to heavy winds in the area and added that local people are using a temporary gravel road that was laid through Maneru by some private persons and collecting toll tax for vehicles. He said the gravel road was laid at some distance from the under-construction bridge.