GHMC's ABC Unit Captures Stray Dogs Amid Election Campaign

Hyderabad: Amid the campaigning by candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s animal birth control (ABC) unit from the Khairatabad zone were seen catching stray dogs. Others GHMC development activities were also spotted at the venue. Asked about the ABC drive, a staffer said that they had been deployed “in view of some public meeting this week” and were asked to capture strays.



