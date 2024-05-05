Top
Home » News

GHMC's ABC Unit Captures Stray Dogs Amid Election Campaign

News
DC Correspondent
5 May 2024 3:30 PM GMT
GHMCs ABC Unit Captures Stray Dogs Amid Election Campaign
x
Amid the campaigning by candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s animal birth control (ABC) unit from the Khairatabad zone were seen catching stray dogs. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Amid the campaigning by candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s animal birth control (ABC) unit from the Khairatabad zone were seen catching stray dogs. Others GHMC development activities were also spotted at the venue. Asked about the ABC drive, a staffer said that they had been deployed “in view of some public meeting this week” and were asked to capture strays.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC Animal Birth Control (ABC) 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X