GHMC Team Apologises to Senior Citizen for Dumping Garbage

Hyderabad: Following a report on the condemnable behaviour of a civic body official towards 75-year-old resident Appa Rao and his wife, GHMC sanitation personnel, Kapra Circle Associate Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) Dr Venkat Ramana, along with the sanitation supervisor Vasantha, personally visited the home of the senior citizen couple on Sunday morning and extended apologies for the trouble caused to him.

The municipal team’s apology came after Deccan Chronicle reported on March 16 about the sanitation personnel’s mistreatment of Appa Rao and his wife. According to the senior citizen, sanitation supervisor Vasantha, accompanied by sanitation inspector Nagaraj, visited their home on March 11 and dumped the entire garbage collected from the street into their house. He also accused her of hurling abuses at him over the phone and threatening to impose a hefty fine of Rs 10,000.

During their visit to the senior citizen’s house, Dr Ramana expressed regret over the distress caused to the elderly couple and assured them that action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Vasantha too conveyed her apologies and promised better communication with people in the future.