GHMC Seals 150+ Properties in Tax Crackdown

Hyderabad: In a crackdown against property tax defaulters, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Kukatpally zone have sealed over 150 properties in 30 days. Most of them are commercial establishments, who are due lakhs of rupees in property tax arrears.

These properties were being sealed as part of the special drive against property tax defaulters, an official said. The other places where the establishments were sealed include, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda and LB Nagar.



"This special drive has been taken up with the one time scheme (OTS) ending on March 31. We have also pressed into service bill collectors to serve notices to commercial establishments who are tax defaulters,” said a GHMC official.

He said that GHMC staff members were requesting residential property owners who are yet to pay tax to use the OTS and clear their arrears.



Under the OTS, the government has offered a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated arrears interest on property tax, provided the taxpayer clears the principal amount of due till the financial year 2022-2023 together with 10 per cent of interest at one go.

The total number of assessments that eligible under OTS are 5,25,707 and the arrears including the interest amount is Rs 9,803.39 crore.