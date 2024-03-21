GHMC Proposes Mobile App in New Parking Policy

Hyderabad: The GHMC has taken steps to address the parking challenges in the city by introducing a comprehensive parking policy. It is expected to incorporate a mobile app and a web portal, which are aimed at facilitating the identification of nearby parking facilities.

Furthermore, as part of this initiative, additional parking areas will be earmarked, and advertising opportunities will be leveraged to generate revenue. During a meeting convened at the GHMC Head Office to address the parking space shortage issue, commissioner Ronald Rose directed Rajendra Prasad Naik, chief city planner, to spearhead the identification of new parking locations.

Town planning officials were tasked with identifying designated parking areas for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, following a thorough evaluation of a proposed parking model presented by an agency. Additionally, they were instructed to pinpoint high-footfall areas within residential colonies, in addition to main thoroughfares.

Commissioner Rose also called upon landowners with vacant plots to collaborate with the GHMC in implementing the proposed parking facilities. As part of this envisioned policy, concerted efforts will be made to ensure adequate parking provisions at commercial malls.