GHMC Proposes LED Road Enhancement Near Charminar

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed to brighten up the road leading to the historic Charminar with LED lights, artificial dandelion flowers structures and artificial palm trees. These will be put up on the road from Madina Crossroads to Macca Masjid.

The starting point at Madina crossroads will have a fountain lit up with LEDs. Artificial dandelion flowers structures will be set up on the stretch and the median will have the artificial palm trees. The dandelion structures will be of four different sizes.

A GHMC official said that each artificial palm tree will be eight feet tall and six feet wide at the top and will have eight to 12 ‘leaves.’ “The trees will have red, yellow, green and blue leaves,” he added. On either side of the road, streetlights on decorative cast aluminum poles will be installed. While one side of the road will have a single-arm poles, and one double-arm pole , the other side will have only double-arm structures. The Gulzar Houz fountain and the Charkamans, the four arches, will be provided decorative illumination. For the Charkamans — Charminar Kaman, Machli Kaman, Kali Kaman and Sher-e-Batil ki Kaman — the GHMC has proposd to use warm white colour illumination, the official said.



