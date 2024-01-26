GHMC Plans Drone Survey for Musi Riverfront Development

Hyderabad: With the state government tasking the line department with developing the 55-km Musi riverfront, the GHMC is set to conduct a drone survey. The corporation has floated tenders for the survey and has earmarked Rs 49.55 lakh for the project.

“The survey will identify houses and other buildings and encroachments in the buffer and maximum flood levels of the river,” said an official from the Musi River Front Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).A GHMC official said that the corporation’s urban community development (UCD) wing will be deployed if the state government instructs them to rehabilitate the poor residing there.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials that environmental conservation should be the top priority, to maintain the ecological balance of the Musi River.

Following this, officials have decided to include components like sustainable landscaping and green initiatives.

Recently, IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, speaking about Musi development at a real estate summit, said that the state government was poised to unveil a comprehensive 'mega master policy' by 2050.

Municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) principal secretary Dana Kishore will soon invite expression of Interest (EOI) for preparing a master plan for the riverfront. The riverfront is proposed to have amusement parks, shopping mall and water sports among other features that would foster local businesses and job creation.