GHMC Officials Crack Down on Illegal Borewells

Hyderabad: GHMC Kukatpally zone officials along with those from the revenue and irrigation departments razed 13 borewells, and booked cases against people drawing water without permission, according to a statement on Friday.

The officials were conducting a special drive to stop illegal bore wells that draw groundwater illegally in Kamunichruvu, Kaithlapur and nearby areas.

Recently, the Tellapur Neighborhood Association had lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy district collector about illegal extraction of ground in Osmannagar, Ramchandrapuram. They said that since March than 200 large water tankers were plying on the Tellapur-Osmannagar road every day.

