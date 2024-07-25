GHMC dengue awareness drive in city today

Hyderabad: GHMC will be conducting dengue awareness programmes in their Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills circles here on Thursday. The initiative, intended to educate the community on dengue prevention, will involve student volunteers in order to enhance community participation.

The programme consists of educational workshops by health experts, who will provide information on dengue symptoms, treatment and prevention. As part of community outreach, student volunteers will distribute informative pamphlets and educate residents on the preventive measures.

Engaging activities like poster-making competitions, quizzes, and skits would also be a part of the event.