GHMC Demolishes Encroachment in MLA Colony, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: GHMC and revenue officials demolished an encroachment in MLA Colony, Banjara Hills, here on Saturday. Officials said the land belonged to the government but the owner, identified as Sunil Reddy, had applied for building permission claiming it to be his private property.



“The land falls in TS.No. 1, Block-J, Ward No. 12, correlated to Survey No. 102/1, Shaikpet mandal, classified as government land and is covered by multiple court litigations,” said an official.



According to the officials, the GHMC has rejected Sunil Reddy’s application for a building permit. The illegally raised temporary structure was demolished as the police stood guard. “A person objected to the demolition but the officials pulled down the structure,” said an official from the Banjara Hills police. He said that a case was going on for several years in the court . On Saturday no complaint was booked and Sunil Reddy visited the site when the demolition commenced.



