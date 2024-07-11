GHMC chief tells staff to resolve park woes

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata has instructed officials to promptly address issues at Bagh Lingampally Sundarayya Park following her inspection on Thursday morning. Accompanied by zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran, commissioner Kata surveyed the proposed site for Phase 2 of the flyover construction spanning from Sundarayya Park, Mother Dairy Park, VST to Bagh Lingampally.

During the inspection, park visitors raised concerns about restroom repairs due to stagnant rainwater in Sundarayya Park. Responding to these concerns, Kata directed officials to immediately resolve the issues. Additionally, she instructed officials to expedite the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works and prioritise the development of Mother Dairy Park.

Initially planned in two phases, the construction of the flyover from VST to Bagh Lingampally has progressed with the completion of the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST in the first phase.