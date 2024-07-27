Hyderabad: Tank Bund Celebrations Persist Despite GHMC Ban

Hyderabad: Despite the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) banning celebrations on Tank Bund, people continue to celebrate their birthdays at the popular spot late at night. The GHMC banned the celebrations on Tank Bund in November 2023 to keep the area clean and prevent environmental damage.

The next morning, walkers and cyclists are greeted by the sight of rotting cake and discarded cardboard boxes and other birthday paraphernalia such as glitter paper. Every day families and friends gather at the location, bringing confetti, snow spray, and cakes. After the celebrations, remnants like cake pieces, confetti, and empty spray cans are left scattered on the footpath and streets. The GHMC has never carried out strict measures to implement the ban. The municipal body had hoped the ban would encourage people to find alternative avenues to celebrate without dirtying the place.

Unfortunately, the sight of littered remains shows that the message has not been effective.

“It is a daily occurrence now. Every morning we find litter with cake, foam, colour smoke sticks and sometimes even alcohol bottles, which we have to clean. It is a huge pain, and I wish people understood how difficult it is to clean this mess up”, lamented a GHMC cleaner talking to Deccan Chronicle.