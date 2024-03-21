Gender Disparity in Campus Placement: Only 7% Achieve Full Offers

Hyderabad: Only 7 per cent of Indian colleges achieve full campus placement, with men receiving significantly higher offers compared to women, according to Unstop Talent Report 2024. Based on a survey covering 11,000 students, university partners, and HR practitioners, the report unveils significant trends and preferences shaping the employment scenario. In arts, science, and commerce, the most common offer for men ranged between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum (LPA), while women received offers between Rs 2 to Rs 5 LPA. The report highlights a shifting mindset among students, with three out of five prioritising job security over pay hikes amidst the looming fear of layoffs. Marketing emerged as the top preferred domain for B-school students, while finance and analytics topped the list for arts and science students.



