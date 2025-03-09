 Top
Garuda Vahana Seva held on eighth day of Brahmotsavams

DC Correspondent
9 March 2025 6:22 PM IST

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy adorned as Maha Vishnu was paraded on Garuda Vahana in a grand Brahmotsavam procession at Yadagirigutta

Bhongir: On the eighth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, the Garuda Vahana Seva was conducted at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta.
Temple priests led the ceremonial procession, with the deity Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy adorned as Sri Maha Vishnu and paraded on Garuda Vahana through the Mada Veedulu (temple streets).
In the evening, the priests also performed the traditional Dwara Thoranam ritual at the temple.
