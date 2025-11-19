Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Arrested by NIA on Deportation from US

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023.

Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground.

Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang’s shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.

The NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels.