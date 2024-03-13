Gang extorting money from beauty parlours busted, Rs 10,000 cash seized

Hyderabad: The Madhapur special operations team arrested a member of a group that impersonated police officers and extorted money from beauty parlours, following weeks of investigation.

The gang allegedly posed as officials from the Crime Intelligence Department CID. The suspect was caught red-handed while attempting to extort money from the owner of a family salon located in Rayadurgam.

Police identified the accused as Marikonda Saikiran Teja, 30, of Gudimalkapur, who works as a choreographer. Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G. said that the police had arrested one person at the salon. Further investigation revealed that there were other individuals involved in similar activities who were at large.

During the operation, the SOT seized Rs 10,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler.