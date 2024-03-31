Top
Ganesh, Jhansi urge voters to re-elect YSRC

As part of their election campaign, they promised to allocate 10 acres of land for an alternative wholesale market, addressing the demands of the Convent Junction Wholesale Market traders
VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and MP candidate Botsa Jhansi have pledged their support for local businesses and colleges. As part of their election campaign, they promised to allocate 10 acres of land for an alternative wholesale market, addressing the demands of the Convent Junction Wholesale Market traders.

During the campaign, Ganesh Kumar expressed his commitment to serving the people of Visakhapatnam South and thanked them for their support. He urged voters to re-elect Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister by teaching the alliance a lesson for the betterment of the state. Botsa Jhansi praised the welfare initiatives of the YSRC government and urged voters to elect Ganesh Kumar as MLA again.

