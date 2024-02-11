Funds to provide safe drinking water for 72 habitations approved: Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: Minister for IT-BT, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Priyank Kharge has said that the state cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 227 crore to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for 72 habitations in Kalaburagi district through the Multi-Village Drinking Water Scheme.

In a press statement, Kharge detailed the allocation of funds, specifying that Rs 85 crore is earmarked for supplying drinking water from the Bhima river to 22 habitations in Kalaburagi taluk, Rs 106 crore for 36 habitations in Jewargi taluk, and Rs 36 crore for 14 habitations in Aland taluk from the Amarja river.

Stressing the government's commitment to providing essential services, Kharge stated, "Ensuring access to drinking water is a fundamental responsibility of the government. This was discussed in the recent cabinet meeting, leading to the allocation of funds. Consequently, directives are being issued to the authorities to take necessary steps and address the water supply challenges in affected habitations."