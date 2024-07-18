From small time towns to a career in nursing, products of Mahila Dakshta Samithi shine bright

Hyderabad: "My senior told me about this college, a place where all of us are treated with love, purpose and dignity, regardless of one’s background," said Syeda Anisa, a BSc nursing student from Madinaguda. Her eyes lighted up as she recalls her journey from a small town girl to becoming a nursing student.

She is one of the many girls who have benefited from Mahila Dakshta Samithi, an institution founded by Saroj Bajaj.

Similar is the story of Ayesha Jabeeb from Lingampally. "When my parents and I were considering joining this college, the principal met us personally, introduced us to the course, the vision of the organisation. They have delivered more than what they promised," Ayesha explained to DC.

At 23, Ayesha said she has found a peaceful and purpose-driven environment at the college.

Tejormayee, another student from a poor economic background, initially intended to complete her degree in a government college. "A worker at Mee Seva suggested this place when we went there to apply for counselling. It turned out to be a more homely environment where teachers treat us like family and values are taught alongside,” she said.

Now, at 22, Tejormayee is interning at a hospital in the emergency department, applying the life lessons and professional skills she has acquired at the Samithi.

The driving force behind all these success stories is Saroj Bajaj. Hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Bajaj was inspired by her grandmother, who, 150 years ago, had championed education of all girls in the family.

"This early exposure to the value of education and moral values left a lasting impression on me," she told Deccan Chronicle.

As the president of the All India Marwari Sangathan, Saroj travelled to small towns and witnessed the dismal state of girls' education and decided to set up a hostel in Hyderabad. She secured 3.5 acres of land with the support of the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. This initiative led to the creation of intermediate and degree colleges, and promotion of nursing and vocational courses.

Despite the absence of funds, she received moral support from respectable leaders and managed to affiliate the institutions with Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) and Osmania University.

On Friday, close to 60 students from underprivileged backgrounds and the remotest parts of the state will graduate to become nurses, thanks to Bajaj's unwavering vision.

The Mahila Dakshta Samithi has not just provided education. It focuses on holistic growth. Students are encouraged to pursue their interests in painting, self-defense, yoga and sports. The institution emphasises life coaching, teaching basic lifestyle skills and overcoming language barriers.

The staff members at Mahila Dakshta Samithi are highly qualified, and are passionate about teaching and service to the society.

As the Samithi prepares for the convocation of its third batch, it also looks forward to starting a new programme in collaboration with Google.

Mentors from Google are all set to provide IT training to the girls. This honorary service, offered twice a month, will equip students with knowledge and skills for the modern workplace, she said.

In keeping with her avowed mission, Bajaj said "with continued dedication and support, we hope to transform the lives of many more girls, providing them with education and opportunities that they richly deserve."