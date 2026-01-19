Who Is Nitin Nabin, Set to Become BJP’s Youngest National President?

Hyderabad: Nitin Nabin is set to take over as the next national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, signalling a clear generational shift in the party’s organisational leadership. Currently serving as the BJP’s national working president, he is expected to be the sole candidate for the post and, as per party tradition, likely to be elected unopposed once the nomination process is completed.

At 45, Nabin will be among the youngest leaders to head the BJP, succeeding J P Nadda, who has held the position since January 2020. The transition is expected to be completed later this month, marking an important moment for the ruling party as it gears up for key Assembly elections and long-term political challenges.

Born on May 23, 1980, Nitin Nabin hails from a politically rooted family. His father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a senior BJP leader and a four-time MLA from Bihar. Nabin entered active politics in 2006, winning a by-election following his father’s death, and has since built a strong electoral base.

He represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and is a five-time MLA, having retained the seat consistently since 2010. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he secured a decisive victory with a margin of over 51,000 votes, reinforcing his image as a leader with deep grassroots connect.

Nabin has also held several key portfolios in the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. His ministerial roles have included Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Law and Justice. During his tenure, he focused on infrastructure development, urban housing initiatives and welfare measures.

Within the party organisation, Nitin Nabin is considered a product of the BJP’s cadre system. He rose through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, serving as its national general secretary and Bihar state president. He played an active role in youth mobilisation campaigns and national-level initiatives, gaining recognition as an effective organiser.

He has also handled organisational responsibilities outside Bihar, serving as the BJP’s in-charge for Sikkim and co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, where he was involved in election management and party expansion. His appointment as national working president in December 2025 was widely seen as a stepping stone to the top organisational post.

As BJP national president, Nitin Nabin will face the task of steering the party through crucial Assembly elections in states such as West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while also laying the groundwork for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections amid changes such as delimitation and the implementation of the women’s reservation.