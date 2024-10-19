Frog Found in IIIT Hyderabad Mess Meal

Hyderabad: Students at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad were left shocked and horrified after a frog was found in the meal at the Kadamba Mess on the campus.

The incident came to light when a student ram manohar tweeted on X platform, “Shocked and horrified! Found a frog in my friend's meal today at Kadamba Mess (IIIT Hyderabad). This is completely unacceptable and poses a serious health risk! @cfs_telangana, please take immediate action!”.

This is not the first such incident to be reported in the city. A Hyderabad resident claimed to have found a maggot in chicken biryani ordered via Swiggy. Additionally, students at a university in the city claimed to have found a rat in the chutney served at the mess.

The students and staff of IIIT Hyderabad are calling for immediate action to be taken by the mess authorities to ensure such incidents are not repeated.



