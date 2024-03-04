Free Medical Treatment to Milk Farmers from VCS, KMU, TANA

Vijayawada: The Telugu Association of North America (TANA), the Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union (Krishna Milk Union) and the Varun Cardiac and Neuro Sciences (VCNS) are offering free medical services to 1.50 lakh milk farmers.

VCNS chairman Dr Guntur Varun said free medical services are being provided to 1.50 lakh milk farmers under the Krishna Milk Union and cardiac surgeries are offered free of cost for such patients.

Varun said his trust, the Radha Lakshmi Heart Foundation, and Indian Association of Interventional Cardiac Surgeons (IAICS) offered heart, liver, kidney and dental treatment free of cost.

Tests and lung related medical tests are also conducted for those who required these. Stent implants and surgical treatments (including aortic valve replacement) are being done free of cost to the needy.

The total value of these would be about Rs 4 crore. In this, a single Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) costs Rs 23 lakh. “Six people currently need such treatment. All of them would get it through the 'Radha-Lakshmi' Heart Foundation,” which he founded in the name of his parents with the cooperation of Indian Association of Interventional Cardiac Surgeons (IAICS).

“I would do this free of charge,” he said and urged such needy patients to make good use of the free medical services.

Former president of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Lavu Anjaiah Chaudhary said it was a pleasure to start this journey from the TANA platform. Krishna Milk Union chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu said, “While milk is a vital food for public health, the dairy farmers who provide that milk do not care about their own health.”

“That is why the Krishna Milk Union has decided to conduct health tests for its members, who are dairy farmers mostly above age 60.”