Fraudsters created Rs 6 crore worth TRD to dupe people

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fraudulently issued Transferable Development Right (TDR) certificates worth around Rs 5.78 crore to two men, who successfully managed to rope in a corporator and an official from revenue department and GHMC as his accomplices.

The 3.08-acre land for which TDR was issued is located in Survey Nos. 43, 44 and 46 of Upperpally village, Rajendranagar mandal in Rangareddy district.

One of two accused, Ashwak Khan, has been arrested, while the other person, Mukramuddin Khan, is at large.

Police said this fraud is a case study on how officials were managed to get TDRs and sold them besides trying to sell the entire portion of land in smaller portions.

The individuals, who resorted to the corrupt practices, also managed to get registered a portion of land in the same survey number at the sub-registrar office. The accused along with others got house numbers and electricity bills through fake documents fraudulently.

In an attempt to cheat more people, they sold and purchased it among themselves to give the document a legal sanctity and tried to sell plots in the entire 3.08 acre of land parcel.

“Using these registered documents, which have now become legal, the plan was to sell the same parcel of land to multiple individuals. Fortunately this chain has been broken,” said a police official.

He also said that 14 fake documents were created to cheat people but all of them were not registered and most of them merely notary documents. It was only after the original property owners logged a complaint that their property was mentioned in TDR certificates, the fraudsters selling the property and TDRs fraudulently were exposed.

While the police said they have registered a case and are investigating, the GHMC has suspended a town planning official and a section officer. As per norms, the checking of the ownership title before issuing TDRs lies with the land acquisition team which has officials of the revenue department working in it.