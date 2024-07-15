Four Security Personnel Killed in Manipur Militant Ambush

Guwahati: A soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and three others, including two personnel of the state police commando, sustained bullet injuries in an ambush by suspected armed militants in Jiribam district of strife-torn Manipur on Sunday.

Informing that the incident took place at about 9.30 am during a search operation, police said that the militants laid ambush after a fierce encounter between armed miscreants and combined state and Central security forces.

During the incident, one CRPF driver, identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar, was hit on the forehead. He was evacuated to Jiribam district hospital. However, the hospital authorities declared him "brought dead".

In the incident, another CRPF jawan sustained a bullet injury to his leg and two Manipur commandos also received bullet injuries. The injured have been shifted to Jiribam district hospital. The gunfight stopped at around 11.30 am.

Chief minister N. Biren Singh condemned the attack and extended condolences to the family of the deceased soldier.

“I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack,” he said in a social media post.

It is significant that Manipur's second lifeline, National Highway 37, which connects Imphal with Assam's Cachar, passes through Jiribam. The other lifeline that connects Manipur with the rest of the country is National Highway 2, which remains blocked in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. This highway goes to Assam via Nagaland. The Kuki tribes allege the Meitei community has blocked all essential items and cargo trucks from going to the hill areas where they live.