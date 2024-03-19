Four Maoists Killed in Encounter with Gadchiroli Police

In a significant development, four Maoists were neutralized in an intense exchange of fire with the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra. The operation, which took place in a dense forested area, resulted in the confiscation of a cache of arms and ammunition.The encounter unfolded when a team of Gadchiroli police, acting on intelligence inputs, launched a targeted operation against the Naxalites. The militants, who were reportedly heavily armed, opened fire upon noticing the advancing police personnel, leading to a fierce gun battle.During the encounter, the police managed to eliminate four Maoists, dealing a severe blow to the insurgency in the region. Among the recovered weapons were an AK-47 assault rifle, a Carbine Rifle, and two country-made pistols, along with live rounds and other explosive materials.The slain Naxalites were identified as individuals carrying a reward of ₹36 lakhs, as declared by the Maharashtra Government. Their elimination marks a significant success for the law enforcement agencies battling the Naxal insurgency in the state.The Gadchiroli police have intensified combing operations in the region following the encounter, aiming to root out any remaining elements of the outlawed Maoist groups. Residents in the area have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and report any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and security of the community.