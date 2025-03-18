Four Arrested for Moral Policing in Belagavi

Belagavi: Belagavi Police have arrested four individuals in connection with an alleged case of moral policing in the Rural Police Station limits.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Saturday night when a Muslim boy was allegedly speaking to a Hindu girl. A group of about seven youths confronted the two and demanded to know the boy’s identity. Upon revealing his name, he was allegedly assaulted.

The victim later approached the Belagavi Rural Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on his statement, police arrested four suspects, identified as Santosh, Sumit, Sudesh, and Jaya. Authorities are still searching for three more individuals believed to be involved in the attack.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.