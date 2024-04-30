Ex-Prez Kovind Highlights Babuji Maharaj's Enduring Message of Hope

Former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Babuji Maharaj, the revered spiritual figure of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Held at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad, the event witnessed the release of commemorative coins by the Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, marking this significant milestone.In his address, President Kovind expressed gratitude to Babuji Maharaj for his profound spiritual legacy and highlighted the continued dedication of Rev. Daaji in carrying forward this vision. He praised the global impact of the Heartfulness Movement, emphasizing its alignment with Babuji Maharaj's teachings on simplicity and spirituality.Rev. Daaji, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Guide of Heartfulness, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Babuji Maharaj's contributions to spiritual evolution and unity.The event also featured the release of several books, including "From Daaji with Love" and "Complete Works of Ram Chandra Babuji Maharaj, vol 1", showcasing Babuji Maharaj's teachings in various languages.Closing the celebration was a touching musical performance, adding a fitting finale to the commemoration of Babuji Maharaj's enduring spiritual impact.