Former Cop and TDP Leader Evades Arrest by Fleeing from His House in AP

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and AP Telugu Desam leader Mandra Sivananda Reddy dodged personnel from the city Central crime Station (CCS) when they went to arrest him at his house in Allur in Nandikotkur mandal of Nandyal district.

Sivananda Reddy, who reportedly owns two villas in Hyderabad, is wanted by CCS and Cyberabad police for his alleged involvement in land disputes and encroachments in the twin cities.

When the CCS team reached Sivananda Reddy’s house, he asked them whether they had come with a notice or an arrest warrant. When they were getting busy to serve the notice, he took a separate passage and escaped, police sources said, adding that they had coordinated with Nandyal police to ensure that he was at home.

TD activists who were at the place blocked the police and facilitated Shivananda Reddy’s escape.

Sivananda Reddy is TD in-charge for the Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency. He served 18 years as an IPS officer, took voluntary retirement and joined the TD after the 2014 elections.