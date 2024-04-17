Former BRS MLA urged CM Revanth Reddy from Dubai

Nizamabad: Bodhan former MLA, BRS senior leader Mohammad Shakil Amer urged Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy to initiate inquiry by CBI or sitting judge of High Court over alleged involvement of his son Raheel in two road accident cases. ‘If my son is found guilty in these cases, he should be hanged’, he said. West zone DCP Vijay Kumar, Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills ACPs, inspectors are trying to falsely implicate cases against Raheel, he alleged.

Shakil Amer, who is in Dubai for medical treatment, released video clip on Wednesday. He said that then city police commissioner CV Anand, DCP Joel David thoroughly inquired about the Jubilee Hills road accident case, in which a toddler was killed and filed charge sheet. Presently, the old case reopened and trying implicate Raheel’s in the case, he alleged. First inquire then police higher officials, he said.

Former MLA Shakil Amer said that political enmity against him is passing on his innocent son and spoiling his future. ‘My son is just 21 years old and a student, but police officials led by DCP Vijay Kumar mentally, physically harassed my son and sent him to judicial remand’, he said. Raheel has been facing psychological treatment, if anything goes wrong with police high handedness, the officials will make them responsible, he said.

Shakil Amer said that Raheel’s car hit the barricade of Praja Bhavan, but police filed cases implicating 21 sections. Police also blamed me and my son as absconded to Dubai, he said. Actually, my son is pursuing education in Dubai and I am getting medical treatment for backache, he explained. With High Court protection order Raheel met police in Hyderabad, but publicised it as arrest by the police, he said. Team of police officers torched and threatened Raheel with dire consequences, he alleged. For impartial inquiry, CM Revanth Reddy should initiate for CBI or High Court sitting judge, he urged.

Former BRS MLA also said that they are law abiding citizens and will face any judicial inquiry. For political reasons, the police arrested my son Raheel in false case and raided my houses and created panic in my daughters, he said. He also urged the media to write or telecast factual information and need not carry false propaganda against innocent youth.