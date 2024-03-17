Former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh joins BJP
Hyderabad: Despite several attempts by the BRS leadership to retain him in the party, former Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh on Sunday formally joined the BJP.
There was a huge drama when Ramesh went to the BRS office in Warangal recently to submit his resignation. He was then bundled into a car and brought to Hyderabad and produced before the party chief and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who tried to convince him to withdraw his resignation.
In fact, Ramesh had decided to part his ways with the BRS after the party announced Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of senior leader Kadiyam Srihari as its candidate from Warangal.
Ramesh resigned from the party on Saturday evening exposing BRS’ attempts to retain its leaders as they are joining either the BJP or the Congress one after another.
The former BRS leader joined the BJP in the presence of Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy at the party office in Nampally on Sunday along with a large number of his supporters. The party may field him from Warangal Lok Sabha seat.
After welcoming Ramesh into the party, Kishan Reddy said that the BJP would achieve remarkable results in South India this time. "The BJP is getting good support in towns and villages in Telangana," he said