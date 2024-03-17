Former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh joins BJP

There was a huge drama when Ramesh went to the BRS office in Warangal recently to submit his resignation. He was then bundled into a car and brought to Hyderabad and produced before the party chief and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who tried to convince him to withdraw his resignation.

In fact, Ramesh had decided to part his ways with the BRS after the party announced Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of senior leader Kadiyam Srihari as its candidate from Warangal.

Ramesh resigned from the party on Saturday evening exposing BRS’ attempts to retain its leaders as they are joining either the BJP or the Congress one after another.