Former asst labour commissioner sentenced to 2-yr RI

Hyderabad: The Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, has sentenced Thodi Ramesh, then Assistant Labour Commissioner, office of Commissioner of Labour, Hyderabad to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment(RI) of two years with fine of Rs 1 lakh in a case related to disproportionate assets.

The Court also ordered confiscation(to the State after expiry of appeal time) of an amount of Rs. 27,73,033 assessed as the value of disproportionate assets of the accused at the end of the check period of 2006.

CBI had registered the instant case on November 1, 2006 against Thodi Ramesh, while working as Assistant Labour Commissioner, office of the Commissioner of Labour, Hyderabad on allegations that, during the check period between 2000 and 2006 accused was found in possession of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs. 59,41,026 which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After completion of investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 31 2009. The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.