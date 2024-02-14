Top
Forest officials secure Yemmiganur leopard after livestock attacks

DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 7:08 AM GMT
Concerned residents reported sightings of the animal, initially attributing livestock losses to stray dogs or smaller wild animals
Efforts are currently underway to relocate the captured leopard to a designated sanctuary or rescue centre. — DC Image

Kurnool: Prompt action by forest officials resulted in the capture of a leopard that had been causing fear and livestock depredation in Gudikal village, Yemmiganur mandal, on Monday night.

Concerned residents reported sightings of the animal, initially attributing livestock losses to stray dogs or smaller wild animals. However, growing concerns led forest officials to deploy strategic traps in various locations. Their efforts paid off when the leopard was safely captured in a net placed in the hills on Monday night.

Efforts are currently underway to relocate the captured leopard to a designated sanctuary or rescue centre. However, officials report that the animal is exhibiting resistance during the transfer process, requiring careful handling to ensure its safety and the safety of personnel involved.

leopard caught 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
