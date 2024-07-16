Food team inspects cockroach infested Dosa Darbar

Hyderabad: An inspection by the task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety at the Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta on July 12 revealed significant health and safety violations at several food establishments.

As per the latest tweet from the office of the commissioner, Dosa Darbar & Chaat Republic was found to be operating without a valid licence, displaying an expired registration certificate. The kitchen had a live cockroach infestation and broken flooring, potentially harbouring more pests.

Some food handlers were not wearing hairnets and uniforms. While raw and semi-prepared food items were covered and labelled properly, dustbins were open without lids. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable, though pest control records were on file.

Spicy Beijing was found operating under a registration despite falling under the licence category, and the FSSAI registration copy was not displayed. Food handlers were appropriately dressed in hairnets and uniforms. Raw and semi-prepared foods, although covered, were not labelled properly.

Dustbins were partially open, and the exit door was not fitted with screens to prevent pest entry. Neither medical fitness certificates for food handlers nor pest control records were available.

At The Nosh Bistro, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed. Food handlers were found in compliance with hairnet and uniform requirements. Several items, including bread burger buns, packed paneer, and curd, were expired and discarded on the spot. Packed raw materials like batter and momos lacked packing and use-by dates.

Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable, and pest control records were not present. Raw and semi-prepared foods were covered but not labelled properly, and some dustbins were uncovered.

The Coffee Cup had its FSSAI licence copy displayed. However, some food handlers were not wearing hairnets and uniforms. Expired items such as shrimp, Jersey toned milk, and Chinese chilli paste were discarded immediately. Coffee bean packets lacked use-by dates and manufacturer details.

While raw and semi-prepared foods were covered, they were not labelled properly, and some dustbins were without lids. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were on file, as were pest control records.