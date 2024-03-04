Top
Focus On English Skills Of The Students To Prevent Mockery: CM Revanth Reddy Exhorts Teachers

DC Correspondent
4 March 2024 4:21 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-04 16:54:22)
Government School Teachers Should Teach Students English To Boost Their Confidence says CM Revanth Reddy
CM Revanth Reddy Addressing Public At LB Stadium

While addressing the public at the Appointment Letter handing over function at the LB Stadium today, CM Revanth Reddy urged the newly appointed teachers and lecturers to teach their students English so that they are not mocked at for their English communication skills and are better prepared for the challenges at work. Hitting back at the section of people who make fun of his English, he stated that he pursued his education in Telugu medium from Zilla Parishad schools unlike others who were educated at corporate schools in Guntur and Gudivada. He credited his education at government institutions to be the foundation for his success.

CM handed over the appointment letters to 5192 teachers, lecturers, health, medical staffers, and constables at the event. He pointed out that over 30,000 people have been given appointment letters by the Congress government in three months. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the youth in achieving the formation of Telangana and reaffirmed his governments resolve to provide them with ample opportunities of employment and growth.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
    X