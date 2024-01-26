Top
Home » News

FNCC President Hoists Tricolor

News
DC Correspondent
26 Jan 2024 3:07 PM GMT
FNCC members also supported education with the adoption of a government school
FNCC President Hoists Tricolor
x
Filmnagar Cultural Center members hoist the tricolour on the 75th Republic Day celebrations. (Image: DC)
Hyderabad: Filmnagar Cultural Center (FNCC) marked the 75th Republic Day with a grand celebration as President G. Adiseshagiri Rao proudly hoisted the tricolor flag. The event was graced by several key members, including secretary Mullapudi Mohan, vice president T Ranga Rao, and committee member Kaja Suryanarayana.
In his address, President G. Adiseshagiri Rao commended the FNCC for its significant contributions to cultural enrichment. He highlighted the organization's commitment to fostering cultural values in the community.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, FNCC members, including farmer president Dr. KL Narayana, farmer secretary Somaraju, and farmer vice president Dr. K Venkateswar Rao, shared their messages, emphasising the importance of unity and cultural preservation.

FNCC Treasurer B Rajasekhar Reddy, joint secretary V. V. S. S. Peddiraju, committee members J. Balaraju and A. Gopala Rao took a heartwarming initiative by adopting students from a Government Primary School. The gesture reflects FNCC's dedication to social responsibility and community development.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Republic Day 2024 education support flag hoisting Filmnagar Cultural Center 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X