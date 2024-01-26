FNCC President Hoists Tricolor

Hyderabad: Filmnagar Cultural Center (FNCC) marked the 75th Republic Day with a grand celebration as President G. Adiseshagiri Rao proudly hoisted the tricolor flag. The event was graced by several key members, including secretary Mullapudi Mohan, vice president T Ranga Rao, and committee member Kaja Suryanarayana.



In his address, President G. Adiseshagiri Rao commended the FNCC for its significant contributions to cultural enrichment. He highlighted the organization's commitment to fostering cultural values in the community.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, FNCC members, including farmer president Dr. KL Narayana, farmer secretary Somaraju, and farmer vice president Dr. K Venkateswar Rao, shared their messages, emphasising the importance of unity and cultural preservation.

FNCC Treasurer B Rajasekhar Reddy, joint secretary V. V. S. S. Peddiraju, committee members J. Balaraju and A. Gopala Rao took a heartwarming initiative by adopting students from a Government Primary School. The gesture reflects FNCC's dedication to social responsibility and community development.