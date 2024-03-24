FM Sitharaman Asserts Full Disbursement of Dues to Karnataka

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday reiterated her claims that the Centre has cleared all dues to Karnataka and that tax devolution has increased from 2014 to 2024 by 258 per cent, which is 3.5 times more compared to the 10 years of the UPA regime. “Every penny by the Central government that is due to Karnataka is given and given on time to the state government,” she said while speaking at an informal interaction organised by the Thinkers Forum in Bengaluru.



The finance minister's statement comes just a day after the ruling Karnataka government filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the central government over the delay in disbursal of drought relief funds to the state. “The claim that Rs 5,495 crore as a special grant was not released for Karnataka is totally false. The Finance Commission, in its final report, did not recommend any such special grants,” Ms Sitharaman said.



Besides, the finance minister also said that the state's share of the GST mop-up of Rs 1.06 crore for Karnataka for the period between 2017 to 22 was released in full. She further informed that under the Centre's flagship Mudra scheme, which enables skilled artisans to avail micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh, Rs 30,490 crores, alone, were allocated to urban Bengaluru.



“As many as 38.25 lakh beneficiaries (of the Mudra scheme) are in urban Bengaluru alone. The state also received funds under 'Stand-up India', which facilitates loans of between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore for SCs, STs, and women. In Bengaluru Urban, Rs 467 crores were distributed under this scheme. There are as many as 4,429 registered beneficiaries of this scheme in this area of the city alone," she said.



“Also, 1.25 lakh street vendors in urban Bengaluru were enlisted as beneficiaries under the PM Swanidhi Yojana. Of these vendors, 62 per cent are women, 31 per cent are OBCs and 29 per cent are SCs and STs. Under PM Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana, more than 30 lakh beneficiaries were enrolled as beneficiaries in Urban Bengaluru,” Ms Sitharaman said.



“Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 80 crore people all across the country and 30.5 lakh from urban Bengaluru get free rations at home every month. I want to flag those guarantees that we fulfilled to help the common people, especially the poor. In urban Bengaluru, 14.68 lakh Jan-Dhan accounts were opened as against 52 crores across the country,” the finance minister added.