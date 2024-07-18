Five Rescued After Car Swept Away in Rivulet

Kakinada: Five persons riding a car had a miraculous escape as their vehicle got washed away in Gurrampeta rivulet near Velerupadu of Eluru district on Friday.

All the five managed to get out of the car and hung on to shrubs in the rivulet till locals and police personnel succeeded in bringing them ashore. The five have been identified as driver Rama Rao, Jyothi, Gaddam Kudana Kumar, Sai Jyothi and Gaddam Jagadish Kumar, all of Rudramakota village.

Many rivulets, canals and streams are in full flow in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts with upstream areas receiving widespread rainfall on Thursday. Some houses in Sriramagiri village have been inundated.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi has asked officials to take precautions as Tammileru reservoir started received flood waters. Eluru superintendent of police K. Pratap Siva Kishore asked people should not to take shelter under the trees, cell phone towers and electric poles owing to lightning strikes.

Karatam Krishna Murthy reservoir at Chakri Devarapalli in Jangareddygudem mandal received heavy flows. Byneru canal, Pattinapalem, Markandeyapuram, Kallacheruvu and Kivvapuram rivulets, apart from Asannagudem canal are overflowing onto the roads.

East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi said control rooms have been set up at the collectorate (8977935609), Rajamahendravaram RDO office (08832442344), and Kovvuru sub-collector’s office (08812231488). People can contact these numbers in case of emergencies.

The collector has instructed officials to cancel all leaves till the floods do not recede.