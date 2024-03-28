Five-day Kalyana Mahotsavalu begin at Vemulawada temple

KARIMNAGAR: Five-day Shiva Parvathi Kalyana Mahotsavalu began on a grand note at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday. The celestial wedding rituals started with Swasthi Punyahavachanam performed by the temple priests led by the main priest Appala Bhimashankara Sharma at the abode of Lord Shiva.

Temple executive officer D. Krishna Prasad said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the convenience of devotees visiting in large numbers to witness the religious event of the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva with His consort goddess Parvathi Devi which will last up to March 31.

The celebrations began after special prayers by the temple priests along with conducting the Panchagavya Mishranamu, Deeksha Dharanam, Ruthwik Varanamu, Mantapa Prathishta, Gouri Prathishta, Navagraha Prathishta, Ankurarpanam, Vastu Homam and Agni Prathishta along with conducting Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasha Rudrabishekam, Vedaparayanamulu and Parivara Devatharchanalu.

On Thursday, March 28, Divya Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Lord Shiva and goddess Sri Parvathi Raja Rajeswhara Swamy will be held at the Kalyana Mandapam which was specially set up for the fete on the temple premises, the temple EO said.

The beautifully painted temple and its premises were decked up with flowers and fairy lights. Temporary shelters, separate queue lines, pure drinking water facilities and temporary toilets were arranged for the convenience of devotees, he said.