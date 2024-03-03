Hyderabad Runs for Endometriosis













The Yellow Ribbon Run conceived by Endometriosis Foundation of India and its founder Dr Vimee Bindra was a huge success.

The Yellow Ribbon Run was organised as part of creating awareness on endometriosis.



More than 247 million world wide and 42 million women in India suffers from Endometriosis. It takes a minimum of 8 years to cure endometriosis. Endometriosis cause irreparable damage to personal and professional lives. More than 35% women lose job opportunities and promotions due to this helath factor. It also leads to family breakups. Hence the need to discuss and create awareness to control and cure endometriosis.



More than 1000 enthusiastic people from all age groups participated in the 3K and 5K Run at Hyderabad this morning. Cash prizes were distributed to first 3 winners in Male and female categories















Endometriosis Foundation of India was started with the aim of creating awareness and providing helping hands while networking with various stakeholders especially with the state and central governments, medical institutes to bring in accessible and affordable medical solutions to the patients suffering from Endometriosis.



















Yellow Ribbon Run was flagged off by Tejaswi Rao CEO Apollo Hospitals Vinay Kumar Garu Director NMDC and GVB Ramaiah , Sandhya Rani from LIC, Dr Vimee Bindra Founder Endometeiosis Foundation of India Dr Archana Reddy, Dr Sweta Reddy*

