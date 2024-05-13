Fire Causes Brief Power Outage, Enquiry Ordered

Hyderabad: About 20,000 consumers lost power for 20 minutes on Sunday morning due a fire on the Rayadurg-Miyapur cable.Due to this, the power supply to Kaitalapur and Miyapur 132/33 KV sub-stations was interrupted. The authorities upon noticing the fire restored the supply through an alternative circuit.

Southern discom chairman and managing director Musharraf Farooqui inspected the accident site and said it was a rare demand and occurred when the power demand was low. The fire resulted in outages to about seven substations and over 50 feeders. “Such accidents did not happen when the city experienced the highest demand. I have ordered an enquiry,” Farooqui said.

He said that measures had been taken to prevent the impact of the incident on the power supply. Officers were directed to be on the alert and ensure that no untoward incident took place that would damage the power equipment.

Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth told Deccan Chronicle, “e are investigating into the matter verifying cc footage no suspect have been found.”