Fire Breaks Out at Private Nursing Home in Odisha, 15 newborns evacuated

Bhubaneswar: Fire broke out on the third floor of a private nursing home near Purighat Police Station in Odisha’s Cuttack on Saturday.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) located on the third floor of Trisha Nursing Home. On being informed, a fire tender reached the spot and the fire personnel started the operation to rescue the patients and douse the flame.

As per the preliminary information, around eight patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU when the mishap occurred. At the time of filing the report, all the patients were rescued safely.

As a precautionary measure, all the rescued patients were shifted to other hospitals for treatment.

As per reports, 15 newborns and a few children were also in the hospital and rescued.

“The patients undergoing treatment at the ICU have already been shifted. There are 15 babies who need neonatal ICU. I spoke to the secretary of the health department. The Chief Minister’s Office is coordinating. The process is underway. The fire has been tamed completely. Efforts are on to clear the smoke,” said Sudhansu Sarangi, DG, Fire Services.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered a high-level probe into the fire mishap.

The CM also announced that the state government will bear the cost of treatment of all the patients evacuated and admitted into other hospitals.