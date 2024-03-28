Fire at industrial unit in Mailadevarapally, property worth Rs 50 lakh gutted

Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out in an industrial area in Mailadevarapally near Rajendranagar on Wednesday night gutting property worth Rs 50 lakh. There were no injuries reported to any of the workers at the industrial units.

Around 11.30 pm, the fire officials received information about fire in a plastic godown at Mailadevarapally. Soon fire tenders were pressed into service. However, fire spread to nearby industrial unit which kept mattresses in stock. As mattresses catch fire more quickly, the flames flared up fast and more fire tenders were rushed to the place.

One of the industrial unit owners blamed the fire officials for the loss saying the fire tenders came late but the officials refuted the allegations. “We had been on our toes and tried our best to reach the spot at the earliest. GPS tracking system is also available. There is no truth in the allegations,” said a fire official.

At the time of the incident, there were few workers in the industrial unit but all of them ran for their safety.