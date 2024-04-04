Fire at Eatery Creates Panic

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a restaurant and spread to the office of the Hyderabad Film Chamber in Filmnagar on Wednesday.

According to the fire officer, the fire broke out at Swaruchi restuarent’s kitchen and spread into the staff room of the adjacent film chamber, whose staff alerted the fire station.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. All inside were safe but the smoke created panic in the surrounding areas leading to a traffic jam.

The traffic personnel reached the spot and diverted the commuters through an adjacent lane till the fire was extinguished. Filmnagar police registered a case of fire accident and are investigating.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, fire broke out at a scrap vehicles lot at Ghatkesar police station Wednesday evening.

Police immediately extinguished the fire but not before a seized car and two bikes that were parked in the parking lot were damaged, police said.