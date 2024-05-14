Finance Minister: Will Congress raise taxes or borrow more?

New Delhi: Slamming the Oppositi-on’s remark on poverty scenario and fiscal mana-gement in the country, union finance minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman wondered whether the Congress is aware of the cost of implementing social welfare schemes, including giving Rs 1 lakh to women belonging to below poverty line families.

“Many times, absolute numbers have been compared without considering the GDP growth on which we base the debt calculation. I would like to put out a clear picture, unlike @INCIndia, which hides behind lofty promises that are non-transparent and disconnected from reality. Has @INCIndia considered the cost of the lofty promises made in their manifesto? Will they borrow substantially for them, or will they raise taxes to fund them?” she asked.







“A lot has been said in recent times about the fiscal management (especially on debt) of our government under PM Modi’s leadership,” she said in a post on X.