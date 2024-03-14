FiberNet scam: AP Permits CID to move ACB Court and Attach Assets of Accused

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has authorised the state CID to move the ACB court for attachment of properties worth about Rs 17.75 crore from the accused in the AP FiberNet scam case.

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is the first accused in the case.

Principal secretary, home, issued a government order based on the letter from the ADGP, CID, permitting it to approach the ACB court for attachment of properties of Vemuru Harikrishna, Thummala Gopichand, Thummala Pavana Devi, Thummala Balaiah Choudhary and Tera Software Pvt Ltd.

Main accused Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who “conspired” with accused Vemuru Harikrishna Prasad (A2), Thummala Gopichand (A5) and director of Tera Software Ltd (A4), awarded the AP Fibernet project phase-1 in favour of Tera Software in a “fraudulent manner by accepting false experience certificates,” it was claimed.

The Tera Software Ltd was ineligible to participate in the tender. Allowing it to participate in the tender caused a wrongful pecuniary loss of Rs 114,53,23,396 to the government exchequer.

“While executing the AP fibernet project phase-1, the accused, in pursuance of their conspiracy, even flouted the tender agreements and involved in the companies of the accused --Viplav Kumar VLS (A11), Vijay Kumar Ramamurthy (A13), Ram Kumar Murthy (A14) and Kanumuri Koteswara Rao (A18) with a malafide intention and utilised substandard materials and got the funds released to Tera Software Ltd in a fraudulent manner without supply of goods and services,” officials claimed.