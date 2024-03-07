Fernandez Hospital and IAPEN Organise PCOS Management Programme

Hyderabad: The Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Fernandez Hospital, in collaboration with the India Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (IAPEN), Telangana Chapter, organised a CME (Continuing Medical Education) programme on "PCOS Management: From Diagnosis to Well-Being: Recent Updates." The CME aimed to enhance the understanding of PCOS among healthcare professionals.

The CME focused on hormonal imbalances, nutrient management, and exercise to improve insulin sensitivity in PCOS. A multidisciplinary team of experts provided enlightening discussions on the comprehensive management of PCOS, giving audiences updates and evidence-based knowledge. About 100-120 Dietetic professionals including Practising dietitians from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Nutrition faculty & students and Dietetic Interns attended the CME.

“We are delighted to host the 2024 CME on PCOS Management in partnership with IAPEN along with multidisciplinary team of experts ranging from obstetricians, gynaecologists, physiotherapists, dietitians, and critical care experts from various institutes in the twin cities”, added Dr Latha Sashi, Chief Dietitian & HOD, Fernandez Hospital.

Experts in the CME addressed recent updates in the diagnosis of PCOS, Nutritional management of PCOS, lifestyle modifications for PCOS management, the impact of well-being on PCOS management.

