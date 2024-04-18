Fatal Stabbing: Student Slain by Former Classmate in Hubballi

Hubballi: A student was fatally stabbed by her former classmate in Hubballi on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Neha Hiremath, was the daughter of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath. Neha, a first-year MCA student at KLE Technological University (BVB College), Hubballi, was on her way home when the accused, Fayaz, who had been her classmate the previous year, intercepted her and stabbed her several times before fleeing the scene.

Fellow students who witnessed the harrowing incident rushed Neha to the hospital who had by then collapsed due to her injuries. Despite their efforts, Neha tragically succumbed to her wounds. Fayaz, attempting to escape, was apprehended by the police.

According to sources, Fayaz, originally from Belagavi district, had made overtures seeking her attention persistently. Neha had also informed her family about this. It is said that Neha's family had started searching for marriage proposals for her, which allegedly angered Fayaz.

City Police Commissioner Renuka K Sukumar told Deccan Chronicle that the accused has been secured.

"They were classmates during their BCA studies (last year). While Neha continued her education and pursued her MCA, Fayaz discontinued. He has been apprehended, and investigations are underway."

Meanwhile ABVP staged a massive protest on the campus in the evening seeking strict action.