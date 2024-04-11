Farmers Union want Dharani Changes Quickly

Hyderabad: Farmers unions are unhappy over the delay in implementing the changes requested to the Dharani website. They said that the Model Code of Conduct for Parliamentary elections was not a hindrance. They said the delay is unjustified to rectify discrepancies from the previous BRS regime.

Their key demand is reinstatement of Section 26 of the Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act 1971, to ensure the inclusion of the actual land tiller's name in the records. Under the BRS regime, this crucial column, identifying tenant farmers or those who mortgaged the land, was removed, leading to denial of land rights to tenants and those with sadabainama pattas (transactions recorded on white paper without registration).

Sarampally Malla Reddy, vice-president of the All India Kisan Sabha, said that those who had bought land decades ago also lost their rights as land records reverted to those previously listed. Despite submitting applications for rectification, the process remains stalled at higher authorities, causing unnecessary delays in resolving issues through the Dharani website.

Reddy said that the Model Code of Conduct should not impede necessary corrections, as postponing until after elections would only exacerbate the situation. Delays in recognising actual land tillers could result in farmers being denied Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops, crop loans from banks, and other government-provided facilities, he added.



