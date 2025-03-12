Farmers Protest as Urea Shortage Hits Telangana

Karimnagar / Warangal: Farmers in the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts are facing acute shortage of urea despite repeated assurances from state authorities that the supply is adequate. While officials maintain that additional fertiliser stocks are being sourced from neighbouring districts, farmers report long hours spent waiting in the scorching heat, with many ultimately receiving no allocation at all.

In villages like Nustulapur in Thimmapur Mandal, the frustration is palpable. Locals queue outside Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), even placing their slippers in line, as they wait for their allotment of urea. Though some eventually get their share, a large number of farmers leave empty-handed.

State officials have attributed the shortage to alleged hoarding, accusing farmers of purchasing more than necessary.

However, the farming community argues that the onus is on the authorities to ensure fair and accurate distribution, particularly by basing allocations on detailed surveys of rice and maize cultivation.

Delays in fertiliser distribution have stepped up farmers' woes, with some alleging that their Aadhaar details are being misused to funnel urea into an illegal black market. Jinkala Narsaiah, speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, criticised the system for allocating only one bag of urea for his three-acre paddy farm, a measure he described as insufficient given the needs of modern cultivation. "Despite having an Aadhaar card and passbook, we are made to wait for hours – a stark contrast to the past," he lamented.

In Karimnagar, officials note that while 42,416 metric tons of urea are required, 38,255 metric tons have already been distributed to local farmers. Local dealers hold 1,534 metric tons in stock, and collector Pamela Satpathy has recently secured an extra 1,500 metric tons from neighbouring districts to meet the rising demand.

Karimnagar district agricultural officer Bhagyalakshmi asserted that supplies are being consistently provided, urging farmers not to panic and cautioning against the dangers of overuse. “Excessive use of urea can harm crops, especially rice, by encouraging pests and diseases,” she warned.

Elsewhere in the region, Bhupalpally district collector Rahul Sharma has ramped up inspections of fertiliser supplies to avert further shortages. Emphasising transparency, he has mandated Aadhaar-based registration for fertiliser distribution and instructed officials to closely monitor daily sales and allocate stocks based on real demand.

In Bhupalpally, district agricultural officer Vijay Bhaskar provided further context, noting that 1,25,118 acres, including 85,675 acres of paddy and 16,843 acres of maize, have been cultivated. Of the estimated 18,800 metric tons of urea needed, 10,513 metric tons have already been purchased, with 2,570 metric tons currently in stock and an additional 5,717 metric tons soon to be available, including 2,000 metric tons allocated by the commissioner. Bhaskar also promoted the use of nano-urea, available locally, as a strategy to boost crop yields and reduce reliance on conventional urea.